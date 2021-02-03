LA Times Today: Actor Delroy Lindo talks about ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and his relationship with Spike Lee
Times’ movie critic Justin Chang described Spike Lee’s war film, “Da 5 Bloods” as a “sweeping, harrowing adventure saga, which takes place in contemporary Vietnam but is never far removed from the unspeakable traumas of half a century earlier.”
Veteran actor Delroy Lindo joined us to talk about the movie, his relationship with Spike Lee and his early hesitancy to play his character in the film.
