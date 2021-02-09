LA Times Today: ‘The Equalizer’ Queen Latifah revives the Black action heroine
Black actresses have been missing in action—the genre —since 1974, when Pam Grier powerfully solved all the world’s woes in several low budget action movies during the so-called Blaxploitation era.
L.A. Times staff writer Greg Braxton set out to find out why, and found a modern day Black action hero in Queen Latifah.
