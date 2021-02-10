LA Times Today: Disney update

This week marks twenty years since the opening of Disney’s California Adventure.



Because of COVID, the park is still not fully open, but officials announced there will be a food and beverage event next month, bringing back a thousand employees and a giving us a glimpse of reopening.



And when Disneyland itself reopens, park goers will find two historic rides have been reimagined for a new era.



L.A. Times reporter Todd Martens shared the details.