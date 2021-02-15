Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hundreds pay respects to actress Cicely Tyson
Entertainment & Arts

Hundreds pay respects to actress Cicely Tyson

People traveled across the country and stood in a block-long line to pay respects to Cicely Tyson at a public viewing Monday.

Entertainment & ArtsVideos: Latest