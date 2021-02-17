LA Times Today: Online Dungeons & Dragons provides relief during the COVID-19 pandemic

In 1974, the game Dungeons and Dragons was released and since then has been played in living rooms and comic book stores around the world.



Lately, the game has drawn many more fans who are turning to Dungeons and Dragons to escape a real life-monster, COVID-19.