LA Times Today: Remembering Cicely Tyson

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The past year has been one of tremendous loss. In just the last few weeks, we’ve lost film and TV greats Christopher Plummer, Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson.



Tyson, who died January 28, was honored yesterday as people traveled across the country and stood in a block long line to pay their respects to her at a public viewing at Harlem’s famed Abyssinian Baptist Church where she was a member



As Tyson is buried this week we thought it would be a good time to visit with LZ Granderson and take a look at her beautiful life.