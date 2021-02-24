LA Times Today: Oscar winner Marlee Matlin on ‘Feeling Through’

Of the 174 films that qualified for this year’s Academy Awards live action short film category, only ten have advanced to the shortlist for nomination.



One of these is ‘Feeling Through,’ a film about a late-night encounter between a teenager in need and a deaf-blind man. The executive producers, Marlee Matlin and Jack Jason joined us to talk about the film.