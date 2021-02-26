LA Times Today: Golden Globes: Hollywood Foreign Press Association embroiled in controversy again
The Golden Globes kicks off the Hollywood awards season each year. It is sponsored by — and the winners are chosen by — a group of fewer than 100 international journalists, some of whom are retired. None of them are Black.
Now, an L.A. Times investigation into the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reveals an organization embroiled in ethical controversies.
Staff writers Josh Rottenberg and Stacy Perman wrote the article and Stacy joined us to talk about it.
Staff writers Josh Rottenberg and Stacy Perman wrote the article and Stacy joined us to talk about it.