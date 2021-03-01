LA Times Today: Director Edoardo Ponti on ‘The Life Ahead’
Though it has been more than a decade since Sophia Loren last graced the screen, L.A. Times film critic Robert Abele wrote that her new film, “The Life Ahead” is “a compact master class in the movie star’s craft, exquisitely tailored glamour and deft characterization working seamlessly in tandem.”
The movie’s director, Edoardo Ponti is also Loren’s youngest son and he joined us to talk about the project and working with his mother.
