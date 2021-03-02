LA Times Today: Golden Globes 2021

Hollywood’s award season has now officially kicked off with the Golden Globes, but the typically star-studded, champagne soaked ceremony looked very different this year. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler told their industry jokes to a room of socially distanced essential workers both in Beverly Hills and New York City.



L.A. Times Michael Ordoña joins us now to talk about the telecast, the winners and whether the night is indicative of what is to come this season.