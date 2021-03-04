LA Times Today: The directors of ‘The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song’

Music is not only at the heart of an extraordinary new PBS series, it’s even in the title: “The Black Church: This is Our Story, This is Our Song.”



But music alone, it is not. It is the story of America through the lens of 400 years of Black culture. Our guide, Harvard professor and author, Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes us from the earliest days of the trans-Atlantic slave trade to the Black Lives Matter movement, exploring all the ways the church has nurtured, trained and sustained Black Americans.



The series directors Stacy L. Holman and Shayla Harris joined us to talk about it.