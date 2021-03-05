Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Why ‘Ted Lasso’ is more than a Golden Globe winner, but a tonic for our trying times
LA Times Today: Why ‘Ted Lasso’ is more than a Golden Globe winner, but a tonic for our trying times

Actor Jason Sudeikis just won a Golden Globe for best actor for his role in the hit show, “Ted Lasso.”

The Apple TV+ series is about an American football coach who’s put in charge of an English premier league soccer team, even though he knows nothing about it.

L.A. Times Kevin Baxter writes that the show is just what we need right now to get us through the pandemic.
