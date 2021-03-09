LA Times Today: Amanda Seyfried on ‘Mank’
One of this year’s stand out films is “Mank,” director David Fincher’s story about the making of “Citizen Kane,” shot in black and white.
Amanda Seyfried plays Marion Davies, the movie star famously linked to billionaire media mogul William Randolph Hearst.
Amanda joined us to talk about award buzz and what it was like playing old Hollywood glamour.
