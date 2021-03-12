LA Times Today: Artist creates COVID-19 memorial

Last year, an L.A. artist had an idea for a simple tribute to each COVID victim—a red felt rose.



Little did he know how many roses would be needed.



The result: The Rose River Memorial, an ongoing art installation honoring the hundreds of thousands of lives lost, and expressing our collective grief.