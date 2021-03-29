Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
“Mulan” VFX demonstration: The building blocks of buildings
Entertainment & Arts

“Mulan” VFX demonstration: The building blocks of buildings

The Oscar-nominated VFX team of “Mulan” (2020) created a toolbox of parts of structures to give them endless options when creating the film’s Imperial City.

