Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 00:25
“Mulan” VFX: Witch transformation
Share
Entertainment & Arts

“Mulan” VFX: Witch transformation

The Oscar-nominated “Mulan” VFX team approached the metamorphoses of witch Xian Lang (Gong Li) as “sleight of hand.”

Share
Entertainment & Arts