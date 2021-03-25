Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 04:59
LA Times Today: 2021 Festival of Books
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: 2021 Festival of Books

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Next month, the L.A. Times Festival of Books will bring world renowned authors to SoCal readers.

The 25-year old festival will hold its second fully-virtual event beginning April 17, with more than 30 opportunities to engage with the written word.

L.A. Times books editor, Boris Kachka joined us to talk about it.
Entertainment & Arts