LA Times Today: 2021 Festival of Books
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Next month, the L.A. Times Festival of Books will bring world renowned authors to SoCal readers.
The 25-year old festival will hold its second fully-virtual event beginning April 17, with more than 30 opportunities to engage with the written word.
L.A. Times books editor, Boris Kachka joined us to talk about it.
The 25-year old festival will hold its second fully-virtual event beginning April 17, with more than 30 opportunities to engage with the written word.
L.A. Times books editor, Boris Kachka joined us to talk about it.