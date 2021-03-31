LA Times Today: Black inclusion gap costs Hollywood $10 billion a year, report says
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
New research from consulting firm McKinsey & Co. reveals the ongoing barriers Black talent in the film and TV industry faces, along with the economic fallout and solutions for creating a more inclusive workplace. L.A. Times entertainment business reporter Ryan Faughnder joined us with some numbers.