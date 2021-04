LA Times Today: Pacific and ArcLight theaters permanently close

In a stunning blow to moviegoers in Southern California, the owner of Pacific Theatres and Arclight Cinemas has said that the popular cinema locations will not reopen as Hollywood struggles to recover from the pandemic.Among the locked doors is the historic Pacific Cineramadome on Sunset Boulevard, which opened in November 1963 for the premier of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder is here with the news