LA Times Today: Amoeba Music returns

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Known for its overwhelming selection of vinyl, Hollywood’s iconic used record store, Amoeba Music, is one of L.A.’s most beloved attractions for music fans.



But when the pandemic hit, it was forced to close its doors at its famous Sunset location.



Now, after a yearlong hiatus, Amoeba Music is back. We got an inside look at its new location, on a very special and long awaited day.