LA Times Today: 2021 Festival of Books author Don Lemon
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Don Lemon is the host of CNN Tonight who has an urgent, deeply personal plea to engage in the fight against systemic racism in the United States.
His new book, “This is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism,” is the subject of an L.A. Times 2021 Festival of Books conversation coming up on April 20 and he joined us to talk about it.
His new book, “This is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism,” is the subject of an L.A. Times 2021 Festival of Books conversation coming up on April 20 and he joined us to talk about it.