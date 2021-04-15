LA Times Today: Director Thomas Vinterberg on his Oscar nominated film “Another Round”

After taking home Golden Globes and last weekend, the coveted BAFTA for “Film not in English Language,” the movie “Another Round” is also in Oscar contention for Best International Film and Director.



Nominated director Thomas Vinterberg joined us to talk about his film, its relationship with alcohol and why he told this story.