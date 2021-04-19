LA Times Today: Bringing ‘Soul’ to the screen

During the past year of isolation, we’ve had a lot of time to ponder existential questions like, what are we doing with our lives?



Pixar’s three-time Oscar-nominated animated film, “Soul,” attempts to answer these questions—with the help of an earnest middle school music teacher voiced by Jamie Foxx, a cat and a joyful jazz soundtrack.



The film’s co-director and co-writer, Pete Docter, joined us to talk about it.