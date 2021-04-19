LA Times Today: Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova on Oscar nomination for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

Maria Bakalova’s life was forever changed when she won the part of Borat’s naïve 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the sequel to the Borat mockumentary that came out in 2006.



The film brings Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat” character back to America, this time with his daughter in tow.



Now Maria is the first Bulgarian actress nominated for an Oscar.