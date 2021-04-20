LA Times Today: Oscar nominee Kemp Powers on ‘One Night in Miami’ and ‘Soul’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Kemp Powers could go home with two Academy Awards this weekend. He has been nominated for best adapted screenplay for “One Night in Miami” and the Pixar film “Soul,” which he co-wrote and co-directed, is up for best animated feature.
Both films introduce us to inspiring men finding meaning in their lives and overcoming adversity. Kemp joined us to talk about them.
Both films introduce us to inspiring men finding meaning in their lives and overcoming adversity. Kemp joined us to talk about them.