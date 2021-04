LA Times Today: Oscar nominee Sophia Nahli Allison on her film ‘A Love Song for Latasha’

Just days after Rodney King’s beating in 1991, 15-year old Latasha Harlins was shot and killed by a shopkeeper who thought she was stealing a bottle of juice. Her death became one of the catalysts of the L.A. riots.Documentary filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison has made a movie that shows the world how Latasha lived.We talked to Allison about her Oscar nominated film , “A Love Song for Latasha.”