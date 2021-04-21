LA Times Today: Compton Cowboys founder Randy Savvy
After taking over his aunt’s working ranch, Compton Cowboy Randy Savvy developed an equestrian program to serve inner city youth at risk for dropping out of school, incarceration, and poverty.
In response to the violence and trauma around him, Randy also makes music and his single, “Colorblind” served as an important anthem during last summer’s protests. Randy joined us to share his story.
