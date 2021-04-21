Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:27
LA Times Today: Compton Cowboys founder Randy Savvy
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: Compton Cowboys founder Randy Savvy

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
After taking over his aunt’s working ranch, Compton Cowboy Randy Savvy developed an equestrian program to serve inner city youth at risk for dropping out of school, incarceration, and poverty.

In response to the violence and trauma around him, Randy also makes music and his single, “Colorblind” served as an important anthem during last summer’s protests. Randy joined us to share his story.
Entertainment & Arts