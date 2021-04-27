LA Times Today: Union Station hosts pandemic Oscars

L.A.'s Union Station was the scene for Sunday’s unusual and somewhat controversial COVID-era Academy Awards.



Chloe Zhao was the first woman to take the best director trophy since 2010 and first ever woman of color.



Yuh-Jung Youn stole the show with her supporting actress speech.



Nomadland took home its expected best picture honor and Frances McDormand won best actress for her role in the film. The surprise of the evening came when legendary actor Anthony Hopkins was named winner of the best actor crown.



There’s much to talk about and Michael Ordoña is representing the very tired L.A. Times entertainment team.