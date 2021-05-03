LA Times Today: A COVID-era balancing act for survival at world-famous Le Petit Cirque
Imagine Cirque du Soleil. Now, imagine it with kids.
In Inglewood, there’s a world famous circus troupe, Le Petit Cirque, made up entirely of child performers.
When the pandemic hit, the troupe saw its full slate of performances all over the world disappear right before their eyes. Determined not to quit, they’ve managed to keep the magic alive.
