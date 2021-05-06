LA Times Today: ‘Sesame Street’ adds muppets to help explain race, racism
Since its debut in 1969, Sesame Street has been a place where all kinds of people could see themselves in the neighborhood. Stirring up controversy from the beginning, the intentionally integrated cast caused the show to be banned in Mississippi.
Now, 50 years later, Sesame Street continues to be on the forefront of education with its new “Coming Together” series – teaching our very youngest the ABCs of racial literacy. Dr. Jeanette Betancourt is an early childhood development specialist and architect of the new program.
