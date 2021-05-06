Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Hollywood’s road to recovery
LA Times Today: Hollywood’s road to recovery

More than a year after tens of thousands of film and TV jobs were lost in Hollywood, the industry is showing signs of a comeback.

But how much longer could it be for things to look more like they used to prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns?

L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder joined us to explain.
