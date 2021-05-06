LA Times Today: Hollywood’s road to recovery
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
More than a year after tens of thousands of film and TV jobs were lost in Hollywood, the industry is showing signs of a comeback.
But how much longer could it be for things to look more like they used to prior to the COVID-19 shutdowns?
L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder joined us to explain.
