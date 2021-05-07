LA Times Today: Viewers denounce series that exploit Black trauma for profit
In an era where there’s no shortage of images of violence against Black people on the news, now a growing controversy about that imagery in the name of “entertainment.”
L.A. Times entertainment writer Greg Braxton has been reporting on it. A word of warning: Some of this will be difficult to watch.
