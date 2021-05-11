LA Times Today: Producer Scott Rudin steps back from Hollywood
Producer Scott Rudin is known for movies such as “No Country for Old Men” and “The Social Network,” and stage shows including “The Book of Mormon.”
Following reports of his alleged abusive and bullying behavior in the work place, the 62-year-old announced he was stepping away from Hollywood.
L.A. Times’ Ryan Faughnder wrote about the potential long-term fallout.
