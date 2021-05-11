Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
LA Times Today: Producer Scott Rudin steps back from Hollywood

Producer Scott Rudin is known for movies such as “No Country for Old Men” and “The Social Network,” and stage shows including “The Book of Mormon.”

Following reports of his alleged abusive and bullying behavior in the work place, the 62-year-old announced he was stepping away from Hollywood.

L.A. Times’ Ryan Faughnder wrote about the potential long-term fallout.
