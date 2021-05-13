LA Times Today: Hannah Pop carries on family freestyle dance legacy

In the early 1980s freestyle dancing, or street dancing, broke into the mainstream thanks in part to L.A.'s vibrant dance scene. Since then it has grown and evolved and a whole new crop of talent has emerged, including 14-year-old Hannah Rodriguez - also known as Hannah Pop - whose dad is one of the original pioneers of this improvisational dance style.