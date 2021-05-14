LA Times Today: Just 3% of L.A. landmarks are linked to Black history. One project aims to change that
Only about three percent of all the local landmarks in L.A. are connected to Black history.
But over the next three years that’s going to change, thanks to a new initiative by Getty and the city of Los Angeles. The goal is to more accurately reflect African American heritage in Los Angeles.
L.A. Times arts reporter Makeda Easter shared the story.
