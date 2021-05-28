LA Times Today: History comes alive in the novels of Lisa See

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California is not only the most populous state in the nation, it’s also the most culturally diverse. In Los Angeles, there are people from more than 140 countries, speaking 224 different languages, making it the cultural hub of the Pacific Rim.



During Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we went to L.A.’s Chinatown to meet best-selling author Lisa See and learn how her Chinese American family has inspired so many of her novels and why women are central to them all.