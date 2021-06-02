LA Times Today: How George Floyd’s death gave bite to a book called ‘Sure, I’ll Be Your Black Friend’
When author Ben Philippe pitched his book, “Sure I’ll Be Your Black Friend” to publishers, it was described as a humorous instruction manual on race.
But, as the world changed, his book morphed into something much more and ben joined us to talk about this journey.
