LA Times Today: Live performance returns in L.A.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Los Angeles Opera is returning to the great indoors much sooner than expected: The company will stage a free performance of “Oedipus Rex” inside Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on June 6.



And they’re not alone - a few highly anticipated summer and fall show schedules have also emerged, along with safety guidelines and protocols. L.A. Times entertainment reporter Jessica Gelt shared the details.