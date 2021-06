LA Times Today: Color Compton

For over eight years, Abigail Lopez-Byrd dreamed of starting a non-profit organization in her hometown. In 2019, that dream became a reality when she founded Color Compton. Its focus is to use the creative process as a way of helping young people explore their identities.