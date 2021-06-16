Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 06:32
LA Times Today: Reality TV’s extreme creativity boom
Share
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: Reality TV’s extreme creativity boom

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
From flower arranging to glass blowing, reality TV is experiencing an extreme creativity boom.

L.A. Times staff writer Ashley Lee wrote about these reality competition shows and why they are such a big hit.
Entertainment & Arts