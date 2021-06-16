LA Times Today: Reality TV’s extreme creativity boom
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
From flower arranging to glass blowing, reality TV is experiencing an extreme creativity boom.
L.A. Times staff writer Ashley Lee wrote about these reality competition shows and why they are such a big hit.
L.A. Times staff writer Ashley Lee wrote about these reality competition shows and why they are such a big hit.