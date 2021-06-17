LA Times Today: Who will fill Eli Broad’s philanthropic shoes?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Los Angeles’ cultural scene has been criticized in the media for decades. But, has it been a fair depiction?
L.A. Times columnist Carolina Miranda shared why some of the perceptions may not be entirely grounded in fact, including how philanthropic L.A. really is.
L.A. Times columnist Carolina Miranda shared why some of the perceptions may not be entirely grounded in fact, including how philanthropic L.A. really is.