LA Times Today: Shiksha ‘Bollygirl’ Mahtani shares her passion for Bollywood on TikTok

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

TikTok has duets. Instagram has remixes.



And now, one Los Angeles performer is taking her passion for Bollywood cinema and recreating side-by-side dance scenes from famous Bollywood films—move by move and shot by shot—all from inside her apartment.