LA Times Today: Britney Spears’ conservatorship claims concern experts
Britney Spears has finally confirmed what many fans have long suspected: She wants out of her 13-year conservatorship.
In a prepared statement read over the telephone, Spears gave the court details of alleged abuse, forced birth control and the inability to make her own decisions.
L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake is here to walk us through this story.
