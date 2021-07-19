LA Times Today: ‘Roadrunner’ director Morgan Neville on Anthony Bourdain’s life and legacy

He was a complex and beloved storyteller, chef and adventurer: Anthony Bourdain, who died by suicide in 2018, took his fans on gastronomical and worldly adventures that kept us on the edge of our seats. Now, director Morgan Neville takes us inside Bourdain’s life and personal story with a new film, “Roadrunner.”