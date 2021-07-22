LA Times Today: How Disney made Spiderman fly over Avengers Campus
Tucked away between the entrance to Disney’s California Adventure park and Cars Land is the new Avengers Campus - featuring characters from the Marvel cinematic universe, including fan-favorite Spiderman.
Disney Imagineers have created new “Stuntronic” technology to merge both human and android skills. Christi Carras spoke with the creators and explained the magic.
