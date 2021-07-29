LA Times Today: Autry Museum of the American West
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
A lot has changed since Gene Autry’s Western Heritage Museum opened in 1988.
For one, it’s now the Autry Museum of the American West.
And, the very mission of the museum has evolved. It now boasts one of the great collections of indigenous artifacts. We spent some time with CEO and director Rick West, who’s retiring, and his successor, historian Stephen Aron.
For one, it’s now the Autry Museum of the American West.
And, the very mission of the museum has evolved. It now boasts one of the great collections of indigenous artifacts. We spent some time with CEO and director Rick West, who’s retiring, and his successor, historian Stephen Aron.