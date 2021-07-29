LA Times Today: Beyond Anthony Bourdain AI voice deepfakes: The CGI of audio
When the Anthony Bourdain documentary, “Roadrunner,” was released earlier this month, no one thought to question the authenticity of the beloved narrator’s voice in the film.
But it turns out that a little dabbling with artificial intelligence helped turn some of Bourdain’s writing into his own voice.
L.A. Times’ Matt Pearce wrote about the revolution of voice imitation and where it’s headed.
