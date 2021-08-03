LA Times Today: Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Julia Haart divides her life into two parts: There are the 42 years she spent in a fundamentalist Jewish community, playing the role of devout wife, and then there is the last eight years where she left behind that life and rose to CEO of a leading fashion talent agency.
Julia’s unorthodox life and that of her family can be seen in a Netflix limited series streaming now. L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake spoke with Julia.
Julia’s unorthodox life and that of her family can be seen in a Netflix limited series streaming now. L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake spoke with Julia.