LA Times Today: Netflix’s ‘My Unorthodox Life’
Julia Haart divides her life into two parts: There are the 42 years she spent in a fundamentalist Jewish community, playing the role of devout wife, and then there is the last eight years where she left behind that life and rose to CEO of a leading fashion talent agency.

Julia’s unorthodox life and that of her family can be seen in a Netflix limited series streaming now. L.A. Times entertainment writer Meredith Blake spoke with Julia.
