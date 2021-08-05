LA Times Today: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
During the pandemic Disney, along with other media companies, have released a number of movies both in theatres and on their streaming services.
But, Hollywood talent feel they’ve been cheated out of money and are pushing back.
Now, Scarlett Johansson has filed a major lawsuit against Disney over the release of “Black Widow.”
Will this be the first of many suits to follow?
L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder joined us with the story.
But, Hollywood talent feel they’ve been cheated out of money and are pushing back.
Now, Scarlett Johansson has filed a major lawsuit against Disney over the release of “Black Widow.”
Will this be the first of many suits to follow?
L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder joined us with the story.