LA Times Today: Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over ‘Black Widow’ release

During the pandemic Disney, along with other media companies, have released a number of movies both in theatres and on their streaming services.But, Hollywood talent feel they’ve been cheated out of money and are pushing back.Now, Scarlett Johansson has filed a major lawsuit against Disney over the release of “Black Widow.”Will this be the first of many suits to follow?L.A. Times film business reporter Ryan Faughnder joined us with the story.