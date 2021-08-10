LA Times Today: Jazz club Sam First offers fresh music where you least expect it

As you make your way toward the terminals at LAX, stop a moment and listen—you may hear the soft notes of jazz being played live in a most unlikely spot: an intimate little club that’s just a short stroll from the hustle and bustle of the airport.



Come with us, to Sam First, where it’s the music that takes visitors to new destinations.